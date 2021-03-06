Published: - Mar 06, 2021

Tehran Times - Sepahan battered Aluminum 6-1 in Matchday 17 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

In the match held in Arak, Mohammad Mohebbi opened the scoring for the visiting team after 15 minutes and Sajad Shahbazzadeh made it 2-0 in the 27th minute. Mehdi Hosseini pulled a goal back before the halftime. Aluminum were reduced to 10 men in the 48th minute after Mohammad Iranpourian received his second yellow card. Mohammadreza Khalatbari scored Sepahan’s third goal in the 49th minute and Shahbazzadeh was on target on hour mark. Danial Esmaeilifar also scored two late goals for the Isfahan based football team.

Mehdi Hosseini scored the only goal of Aluminum.

In Abadan, IPL leaders Persepolis were heled to a goalless draw against Sanat Naft.

Shahr Khodro beat Paykan 2-0 in Mashhad thanks to goals from Mehrdad Bayrami and Ahmad Aljabouri.

Saipa played out a goalless draw against Naft Masjed Soleyman and Gol Gohar Sirjan and Mes Rafsanjan shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw.

Tractor also defeated Nassaji courtesy of goals from Mohammad Abbaszadeh and Meysam Teymouri. Mahmoud Ghaed Rahmati also was on target for the visiting team.

Zob Ahan defeated rock-bottom Machine Sazi 2-0 in Isfahan. Mojtaba Haghdoost and Farshad Mohammadi Mehr scored for the hosts.

And Esteghlal beat Foolad 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium. Arsalan Motahari scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.

Persepolis remain top of the table ahead of Sepahan due to superior goal difference.