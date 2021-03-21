Published: - Mar 21, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran head coach Dragan Skocic named his 24-man squad for friendly match against Syria on Sunday.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will meet the Qasioun Nosour as part of their preparations for the resumption of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The match will be held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on March 30.

Iran are scheduled to play Hong Kong and Cambodia on June 3 and 7.

The matches against Bahrain and Iraq will be held on June 11 and 15.

Due to the coronavirus concerns, the remaining matches will be held at the centralized venue in Bahrain.

Dragan Skocic’s team sit third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.

Iran Squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Antwerp), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Rashid Mazaheri (Esteghlal)

Defenders: Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor), Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Persepolis), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Al Rayyan), Aref Gholami (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Gent), Jafar Salmai (Portimonense), Mehdi Tikdari (Tractor), Abolfazl Jalali (Saipa)

Midfielders: Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor), Ali Karimi (Al Duhail), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Omid Ebrahimi (Al Ahli), Siamak Nemati (Persepolis)

Forwards: Sardar Azmoun (Zenit), Mehdi Taremi (Porto), Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Zorya Luhansk), Mehdi Ghaedi (Esteghlal), Karim Ansarifard (AEK Athens)