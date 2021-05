Published: - May 08, 2021

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team striker Mehdi Ghayedi has been linked with Qatari giants Al-Duhail and Al-Sadd.

Qatari newspaper Al-Raya reported that the Iranian prodigy will join Qatar Stars League the next season.

Ghayedi played a key role in Esteghlal’s success in the 2021 AFC Champions League Group Stage (West).

He can also help Esteghlal end its eight-year title drought in the Iran Professional League.