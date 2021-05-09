Published: - May 09, 2021

The Argus - Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been told he is pushing hard for more Premier League playing time.

Head coach Graham Potter has been impressed by the Iranian wideman in training and when he went on as sub at Sheffield United.

Jahanbakhsh will be hoping to have more chance to impress over the final four games of the season.

Potter was asked a question specifically about him during his press conference ahead of the game at Wolves.

The Seagulls boss replied: “He is pushing. He is really pushing.

“Really happy with his performance when he came on against Sheffield United.

“He is training at a good level and he's pushing the guys.

“He's a little unlucky not to play, that's for sure.

“He's had a couple of injuries that have stopped his game time and the team evolved a bit more while he's been away.

“But he's always there to help the team and always there to fight for the boys.

“Fantastic lad, great round the place and he is waiting for chance and desperately to play. As a coach I'm so happy with that.”

Jahanbakhsh has come off the bench 15 times in the league this season and made two starts.