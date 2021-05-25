Published: - May 25, 2021

Tehran Times - Dragan Skocic has named his 26-man team for the 2022 World Cup qualification in Bahrain.

The team will begin the two-day training camp in Tehran on Tuesday and then travel to Kish Island on Thursday to continue the training until May 31.

Iran will meet Hong Kong, Bahrain, Cambodia and Iraq, respectively from June 3 to 15 in Group C.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ are third with six points in their group of five, but have a game in hand over their opponents.

Iraq are top on 11 points, with Bahrain second on nine after five matches.

Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, Amir Abedzadeh, Mohammadreza Akhbari

Defenders:

Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mohammadhossein Kanaanizadegan, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Sadegh Moharrami, Milad Mohammadi, Jafar Salmani

Midfielders:

Ehsan Haji Safi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Kamal Kamyabinia, Vahdi Amiri, Danial Esmaeilifar, Saman Ghoddos, Mehdi Torabi

Forwards:

Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun, Kaveh Rezaei, Karim Ansarifard, Ali Gholizadeh, Mehdi Ghayedi