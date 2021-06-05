Mehdi Taremi bicycle kick voted fans' Goal of the Tournament [VIDEO]
UEFA - Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea has been voted 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.
Almost 1.3 million votes were cast as fans selected Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea in the quarter-finals as their 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.
UEFA's Technical Observers selected their top ten goals of the season soon after the final, with that shortlist then going to a fan vote on Monday 31 May. Taremi received more than 750,000 votes.
Fans' Goal of the Tournament top three
1. Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto
13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg
2. Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona
10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg
3. Olivier Giroud, Atlético 0-1 Chelsea
23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg
UEFA Technical Observers' ten-goal shortlist
Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto
13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg
Alassane Pléa, Shakhtar 0-6 Mönchengladbach
03/11/2020: Matchday 3
Karim Benzema, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea
27/04/2021: semi-finals, first leg
Luka Modrić, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1
Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona
10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg
Olivier Giroud, Atlético 0-1 Chelsea
23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg
Neymar, Paris 5-1 İstanbul Başakşehir
09/12/2020: Matchday 6
Manor Solomon, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1
Angeliño, Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir
20/10/2020: Matchday 1
Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona 1-4 Paris
16/02/2021: round of 16, first leg
