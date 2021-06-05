Football betting online with Betway

Mehdi Taremi bicycle kick voted fans' Goal of the Tournament [VIDEO]

Mehdi Taremi  

Mehdi Taremi bicycle kick

UEFA - Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea has been voted 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.

Almost 1.3 million votes were cast as fans selected Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea in the quarter-finals as their 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.

UEFA's Technical Observers selected their top ten goals of the season soon after the final, with that shortlist then going to a fan vote on Monday 31 May. Taremi received more than 750,000 votes.

Fans' Goal of the Tournament top three
1. Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto
13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg

2. Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona
10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg

3. Olivier Giroud, Atlético 0-1 Chelsea
23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg

UEFA Technical Observers' ten-goal shortlist
Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto
13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg

Alassane Pléa, Shakhtar 0-6 Mönchengladbach
03/11/2020: Matchday 3

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea
27/04/2021: semi-finals, first leg

Luka Modrić, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1

Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona
10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg

Olivier Giroud, Atlético 0-1 Chelsea
23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg

Neymar, Paris 5-1 İstanbul Başakşehir
09/12/2020: Matchday 6

Manor Solomon, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1

Angeliño, Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir
20/10/2020: Matchday 1

Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona 1-4 Paris
16/02/2021: round of 16, first leg

Comments powered by CComment

Top