Published: - Jun 09, 2021

PLDC - Gabriele Pin says he has received an offer from Esteghlal but nothing has been finalized yet.

He made the remarks while speaking to Gazzetta Di Parma. Former Juventus assistant coach also described Farhad Majidi as an iconic figure among Esteghlal fans similar to Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi among Roma fans.

He also said Esteghlal club aims to boost the coaching staff with an international technician.

Esteghlal coach Farhad Majidi revealed days ago that the club is eyeing to add Pin to the coaching staff as an assistant.

However, it seems that necessary coordination for Pin’s travel to Iran has not been conducted by the club as Majidi criticized the condition, noting that he is personally following up on the paperwork for Pin’s visa and ticket.