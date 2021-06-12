Published: - Jun 12, 2021

Tehran Times - Media reports suggest that Iraqi iconic midfielder Bashar Resan will miss the match against Iran at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The 25-year-old midfielder sustained a foot injury in the match against Hong Kong Friday night.

Resan was forced to leave the field in the 67th minute and the reports say that he will be absent in the crucial match against Iran.

Iran will meet Iraq in a must-win game on Tuesday at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Isa Town, Bahrain.

Resan, who was a member of Iranian giants Persepolis for several years, has played a key role in the previous matches for Iraq, helping them sit top of Group C.

Vahid Amiri, who has been a pivotal figure in Iran football team, is also a doubt for the Iraq match after suffering a hamstring injury in the match against Bahrain.