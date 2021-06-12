Published: - Jun 12, 2021

PLDC - According to an Italian daily, AC Milan has put Iranian striker Azmoun on its radar as a replacement for Ibrahimović in the team.

Earlier reports from Italy indicated that Roma’s José Mourinho is also eyeing the 26-year-old forward.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan is seeking to sign a striker as conditions of Zlatan’s injury for the next season is still unclear. The report names Olivier Giroud, Sardar Azmoun, and Mauro Icardi as three options of the Italian team.

The report notes that the results of Zlatan’s medical tests will arrive in 10 days and then the club officials will decide on their plan, giving Giroud a higher chance of joining the top-flight team.

The outlet has confirmed establishment of contact between Milan and FC Zenit for Azmoun.

Scoring 19 goals for the Russian side in this season, Azmoun was voted as the best player of the Russian Premier Liga in the 2020-2021 season.