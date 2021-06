Published: - Jun 16, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian winger Ali Gholizadeh has been linked with a move to French top-flight club Nantes.

The French football club is looking for reinforcements for the next season.

According to Inside Mercato, FC Nantes eyes Iranian Charleroi striker Gholizadeh.

The 25-year-old player scored 8 goals and delivered 6 assists this season in the Belgian First Division A side.