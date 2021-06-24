Published: - Jun 24, 2021

PLDC - According to Iranian media, the chances are high that the national football team be barred from hosting rivals in the upcoming round of World Cup qualifiers.

In a report, Footbali.net says the conditions which according to the AFC were obstacles for staging matches in Iran are still in place.

One of the main obstacles is said to be US sanctions against the country which makes it hard to carry out financial transactions. This has caused problems for AFC sponsors in Iran.

Furthermore, the AFC announced that using the VAR system will be a must for the next round of qualifiers. However, no stadium in Iran has been yet equipped with the technology.

Considering that just nearly some months remain to the start of the next stage, that sanctions are still in place, and that the Iranian Football Federation’s financial problems still continue, it seems that Team Melli may be forced to hold its matches in the one the neighboring countries such as Qatar.

The Iranian media, though, suggests that the AFC – not the Iranian Federation – should accept the financial burden of hosting teams in another country because it is the confederation that has set such conditions.