Published: - Jul 01, 2021

Tasnim – Iran national team coach Dragan Skocic said they are highly motivated for the next round of 2022 World Cup qualification.

Iran has been drawn with South Korea, Syria, Iraq, the UAE and Lebanon in Group A.

“I’m proud to be the head coach of this national team and I bear a huge responsibility. Iran has always been a powerhouse of Asian football,” he said.

“I’m satisfied with the seven victories we had during the Asian Qualifiers. More importantly, this result was achieved under great mental pressure in which no mistakes were allowed. We’re highly motivated and ready to take on any challenge,” the Croat added.