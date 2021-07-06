Published: - Jul 06, 2021

Tasnim – Zob Ahan goalkeeper Shahab Gordan was suspended until further notice after attacking the fourth official in the match against Saipa.

In the match, held in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium, Gordan brought down Saipa’s forward outside the area and the referee showed him a yellow card in the 13th minute but after consulting with the fourth official, he changed his mind and showed the goalie a red card.

Shortly after that, Gordan pushed the fourth official back harshly.

The Disciplinary Committee of Iran Football League Organization has suspended Gordan until further notice.

At the end, the match ended with a draw (1-1).