Published: - Jul 09, 2021

Tasnim – International referee Alireza Faghani will travel to Iran to officiate at the Iran Professional League (IPL).

The 43-year-old referee, who migrated to Australia for family reasons in 2019, has shown his readiness to officiate in IPL in the final weeks of the competition.

Persepolis, Sepahan and Esteghlal are favorites to win the IPL title and it’s while the football stadiums in Iran have not equipped with VAR system so far.

Faghani can ease pressure on the Iranian referees.

He is also a nominee to officiate a match between Esteghlal and Persepolis in Hazfi Cup, scheduled for July 15.