Published: - Jul 10, 2021

Tasnim – Esteghlal coach Farshad Majedi parted company with the Iranian team on Saturday.

With four weeks remaining of the Iran Professional League (IPL) competition, Majedi canceled his contract with the Blues.

Media reports suggest that there were some problems between Esteghlal head coach Farhad Majidi and Majedi.

Esteghlal will face Saipa on Saturday in Tehran and the team will be on course to win the IPL title if it wins its match.

The Iranian football team will also play Persepolis in Tehran derby in Hazfi Cup quarterfinals on Thursday.