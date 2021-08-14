Published: - Aug 14, 2021

PLDC - Iranian striker of Feyenoord Alireza Jahanbakhsh says he does not regret the decision in 2018 to join Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

The striker joined Feyenoord this summer from the Premier League side and has soon become a favorite player among fans, especially after he scored twice for his team this week against FC Luzern in the qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Speaking to a Dutch daily ‘The Telegraaf’, Jahanbakhsh said before leaving AZ Alkmaar for England, he had watched Brighton’s games. The team played good football and even defeated Arsenal and Manchester United, he said. “I said that’s great. I like this team.”

Brighton’s manager at the time Chris Hughton was using Jahanbakhsh as a right wing-back but with a change of coach in the team and the arrival of Graham Potter, things changed for the Iranian player and he was given less chance to play.

Potter, Jahanbakhsh continued, was using a 3-5-2 system with no wingers. “He never believed in me.”

Meanwhile, the winger and his agent (Amir Hashemi Moghaddam) could not receive a clear answer for the coach’s decision to put him out.

He went on to say that at the end of the last season, he told his agent that the club is not fulfilling its commitments.

Elsewhere, Jahanbakhsh highlighted that he does not regret joining Brighton.