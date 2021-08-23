Football betting online with Betway

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team winger Mehdi Ghayedi joined Emirati football club Shabab Al Ahli.

The 23-year-old player has joined Shabab Al Ahli on a five-year contract.

The details of the fee contract have not been revealed.

Persepolis midfielder Ahmad Nourollahi joined Shabab Al Ahli last week.

Ghayedi joined Esteghlal from Iranjavan Bushehr in 2017 but failed to win a league title with the Blues.

His absence could be a big blow to Esteghlal in the upcoming season.

 

