IPL: Rasoul Khatibi takes charge of Aluminum

Tehran Times - Rasoul Khatibi was named as new head coach of Aluminum football team on Sunday.

Khatibi, 43, will lead the Arak-based football club for the second spell.

He left Aluminum in February and took charge of Tractor but was dismissed as the Tabriz-based football team coach following poor results.

He has returned to Aluminum for the 2021/22 season of Iran Professional League (IPL).

Khatibi replaced Alireza Mansourian in Aluminum.

