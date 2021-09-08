Published: - Sep 08, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran national football team coach Dragan Skocic is on the brink of his 10th consecutive win with Iran football team.

Iran defeated Iraq 3-0 in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualification Tuesday night and equaled Mohammad Mayeli Kohan’s nine-match winning streak in the National Team.

Now, he needs one more win to set a new milestone with Iran national football team.

Skocic was appointed as Iran coach in February 2020 as Marc Wilmots’s replacement.

The Croat started his career with Iran with three wins over Uzbekistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Syria in three friendly matches.

Skocic made history with Iran in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 2, beating Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain and Iraq in four must-win matches.

He added two more wins to his tally in the matches against Syria and Iraq in the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Iran will have to meet the UAE on Oct. 7 and a win against Bert van Marwijk’s team will be Skocic’s 10th win in a row.