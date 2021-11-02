Football betting online with Betway

Iran U-23 Forward Barzegar Suspended for Two Matches

Tasnim – Iran U-23 football team forward Arya Barzegar will have to serve a two-match suspension.

The player was sent off in the match against Tajikistan in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification due to violent conduct.

The Asian Football Confederation has sent a letter to Iran football federation and informed it Barzegar has been suspended for two matches.

Mehdi Mahdavikia’s team qualified for the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan.

