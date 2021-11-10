Football betting online with Betway

Ex-Iran Coach Marc Wilmots Reaches Agreement with Raja Casablanca

Marc Wilmots  

Tasnim – Former Iran coach Marc Wilmots reached an agreement to take charge of Moroccan football club Raja Casablanca.

The Belgian replaced Lassaad Chabbi in the team.

Wilmots has not coached a team since parting company with Iran national football team in December 2019.

Wilmots has also coached Belgium and Ivory Coast national teams.

However, the Belgian has only coached two clubs in his career, namely German club Schalke 04 (from March to June 2003) and Belgian club K Sint-Truiden VV (8 months).

