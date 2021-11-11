Published: - Nov 11, 2021

PLDC - Mehdi Taremi, who has not been invited to Iran’s camp for the matches against Lebanon and Syria, wished success for the team ahead of the first match in Sidon.

Mehdi Taremi, Iranian international striker of Porto FC, has been one of the most influential players of the national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers up to now, however, he was not invited to the team after his tweet that apparently targeted head coach Dragan Skocic.

In an interview, Skocic had said that Iranian players are strong technically but are not capable enough when it comes to implementing tactics. Taremi, in response, rejected Skocic’s remarks, noting that the problem arises from “somewhere else”.

Calls were made to settle the difference between the player and the coach but seemingly to no avail.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Skocic said on Wednesday that Taremi is a great player and the team needs such players “but there are values that need to be respected.”

Taremi, for his part, took to Twitter today and wished success for the team. “I heartily wish for the success of Team Melli. We will succeed with the help of God and the wisdom of the team’s staff, inshallah.”

Iran, the Group C leaders, will take on Lebanon at Saida Stadium on Thursday at 15:30 (Iran’s local time) before facing Syria five days later in Amman. The Lebanon vs Iran match will be broadcast live on IRIB TV3.