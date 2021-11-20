Published: - Nov 20, 2021

Tasnim – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 3-2 in its first match in the CAFA U-15 Championship on Friday.

Tursunaliev Ibrohimjon (52nd) and Mukhtorov Zikrillokhon (87th) were on target for Uzbekistan in the match held in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan.

Samir Hobobati (62nd), Amir Mohammad Razaghnia (76th) and Erfan Darwish Aali (90th) scored for Iran.

Iran is scheduled to meet Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on November 21 and 23, respectively.

The tournament is being held in Dushanbe from November 19 to 23 in a round-robin format.

Iran won the 2nd edition in 2018 which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan