Published: - Dec 07, 2021

PLDC - Iranian striker Reza Ghoochannejhad has signaled his interest to play in the Iranian Professional League and is certainly a target for several top-flight teams.

The TransferMarket website had announced the 34-year-old’s retirement from professional football but in an interview, he said he has just bid farewell to European football and that he aims to experience the Iranian league as well.

He has always been at the center of rumors in recent years for a move to different Iranian teams. And now, with this official stance, speculations about his destination have been raised.

Some believe that Yahya Golmohammadi is after hiring the striker as the latter has always been on Persepolis’ radar.

Foolad FC is another choice for Gucci as he has a long friendship with the team’s head coach Javad Nekounam.

Earlier reports have also pointed to Esteghlal’s interest in the player. Overall, it seems that his destination may be one of the two Tehran-based giants.