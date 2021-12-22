Published: - Dec 22, 2021

PLDC - The impressive performance of 21-year-old Erling Haaland has put him on the radar of the biggest European teams.

The Dortmund striker has netted a total of 76 goals for the German team in 75 appearances, including 19 goals in this season alone. This, along with the young age of the talent, is a great temptation for other major teams across Europe to try to acquire the attacker.

Born in July 2000, the Norwegian started his career at 16 in hometown club Bryne before joining Molde a year later. He then departed for Austria to play for Salzburg in 2019 where he claimed Austrian league titles.

His shining in the UEFA Champions League matches in the 2019-2020 season was enough evidence for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund to hire him in December 2019 with a fee of around €20 million. Juventus and Manchester United were said to be among other teams that wanted the player back then.

Haaland scored his 50th Bundesliga goal this season, making him the youngest player ever to achieve this record and putting him on the radar of other European giants as well, from England to Spain.

Rumors started going around weeks ago about Haaland’s possible move to Manchester United. If realized, this can be a major bombshell for Manchester and a big boost to the under-pressure team.

Haaland has openly expressed his appreciation to Christiano Ronaldo, introducing the Portuguese as his role model. And this can positively affect the decision of the Norwegian in the summer. For sure, the Red Devils will spare no effort for this transfer both to enhance the power of their side besides preventing his transfer to rivals in the Premier League.

Manchester City is also said to be a big customer of Haaland, especially as Pep Guardiola is seeking a good replacement for Sergio Aguero. The Spanish tactician is well aware of what the 21-year-old striker can add to the attacking power of the team.

The next Premier League giants that seek to sign Haaland are Liverpool. Experts are already speculating the devastating power of an attacking line by Mo Salah and Haaland. Liverpool are now a fierce rival for all teams in England but just imagine they boost the power by Haaland acquisition.

His transfer to any team will surely change the odds of matches in the upcoming season which is of great importance especially for those who are into betting and using online betting sites.

Going a bit further south, Real Madrid are also reportedly into talking with the striker. The Spanish giants are already linked with hiring another young striker, Kylian Mbappé. And now fans are dreaming of an attacking line powered by one of the youngest duo ever, Mbappe and Haaland. Real Madrid have always shown teeth for the UEFA Champions League title and Haaland’s recent shining in the European league can further strengthen any possible move.

Last but not least on the list of lovers of Haaland are Bayern Munich. The German giants have closely watched the striker’s growth during the past seasons and felt his power in direct encounters. On the other hand, Haaland’s familiarity with the German league besides a significantly increased wage can be considered a good deal for the Norwegian if he is not ready for bigger challenges outside Germany.

The release clause of his contract with Dortmund, worth €75 million, will become active in 2022 and all the named clubs will put their best to have this deal signed. One should not be surprised if the number of these teams increase as Haaland can be one of the biggest bombshells in the summer along with Mbappe.