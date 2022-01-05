Published: - Jan 05, 2022

PLDC - Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun rejected rumors of his agreement with France’s Olympique Lyonnais.

Azmoun’s contract with Zenit FC will end in the coming summer, fueling speculations about his next destination.

Some famous reporters from Italy and France claimed that the attacker had agreed on a 4-year deal with Lyon, even speculating that he may join the French team in the January window.

Media reports did not stop there as some claimed that Azmoun’s mother traveled to France recently for choosing a house.

This comes as proposals from Newcastle and Atlanta are also reportedly on the table and the final destination of the footballer is still unknown.

Azmoun took to Instagram on Wednesday after a while, reacting to the various reports about his career. “Media outlets publish news pieces that I myself am not aware of.”

He confirmed that several teams have proposed to hire him, noting that he cannot talk about them at the moment. “I like to say which teams have offered proposals but I am afraid that my words will be misused. Media reports that I read which say Sardar has agreed with team X is wrong.”

Reacting to the report of his mother’s trip to France, Azmoun said “That was a bad reporting … [At the time the report went online] my mother was in Gonbad [their hometown in NE Iran].”