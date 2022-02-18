Published: - Feb 18, 2022

PLDC - Members of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's board of directors have elected Mirshad Majedi as the caretaker president.

In an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, the board of directors temporarily removed Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem from the presidency of the FFIRI.

The federation has not issued an official statement about the reason for this removal but media outlets cite legal and economic ambiguities in the contracts related to the football federation as the main cause.

Right after the removal was confirmed, some reports indicated that Mehrdad Seraji was going to temporarily take charge of the federation, but this was not the case.

Apparently, there was disagreement between the eight members for choosing the caretaker as the process took around six hours but finally, Mirshad Majedi gained most of the votes.

He will head the federation until an extraordinary assembly is held in mid-May.