Published: - Mar 15, 2022

PLDC - Sardar Azmoun has been asked by a court to return to Russia for following up on his open case in the country.

The 27-year-old Iranian striker joined Bayer Leverkusen this January after four years of playing in Zenit Saint Petersburg and a total of nine years in the Russian league.

A girl in Russia claims that she has a baby from Azmoun and is asking for child support by lodging a complaint in a Russian court.

Russian media outlets report that the striker is required to make a trip to Saint Petersburg and undergo some medical tests needed for the case.

Quoting the lawyer of the girl Andrei Demitrov, spbdnevnik website said that the second session of the court was held with the presence of Azmoun’s lawyer.

He added that if the footballer does not come to Russia, the court may issue the ruling without any medical results.