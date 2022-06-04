Andrea Stramaccioni shortlisted to take charge of Esteghlal: report

Tehran Times - Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni has been reportedly shortlisted to take charge of Esteghlal football team.

Farhad Majidi has reportedly reached an agreement with Emirati football club Ittihad Kalba.

Majidi helped Esteghlal to end nine-year title drought in Iran Professional League (IPL).

Stramaccioni, who currently coaches Qatari club Al Gharafa, was head coach of Esteghlal in 2019 but left the team after Blues failed to meet their financial commitment.

