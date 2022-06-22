Published: - Jun 22, 2022

PLDC - There had been rumors about a friendly match between national men’s teams of Iran and Hungry before the 2022 Qatar World Cup but a spokesman with the Iranian Football Federation says the fixture cannot be staged.

Initial talks about the friendly encounter were revealed by Iran’s head of Olympics Committee Reza Salehi Amiri after he met and held talks with Hungarian sports officials.

He said that the national football team of the European country is ready to play Iran in a friendly prior to the World Cup.

It is not possible to hold the match in September FIFA days as Hungry will play in UEFA Nations League. The only open window is in November, few days before the start of the world’s major football event.

Meanwhile, another report by Footbali.net claims that Iran’s head coach Dragan Skocic is reluctant to hold any friendlies in November before the World Cup. According to FIFA calendar, players will be released on November 14 to join their national teams while the World Cup will start on November 21.

Iran are in Group B of the event along with England, United States, and Wales.

There has been criticism of lack of proper preparation for the Iranian team. The Persian Leopards have just held one friendly match so far against Algeria which ended with a 2-1 victory for the African team.