Published: - Jun 23, 2022

Tasnim – Iranian strikers Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun are among the top 10 Asian players, Four Four Two reported.

With a World Cup taking place in Asia for the first time in 20 years later this year – and with five Asian countries competing – it’s worth boning up on who it’s worth keeping an eye out for.

Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen)

Probably spent too long in Russia, though starred for Zenit St.Petersburg, moving to Bayer Leverkusen only in January.

The 27 year-old, who averages almost a goal every 1.5 games for Iran, has been slow to settle in Germany but his undoubted class will surely shine soon. A striker’s striker who is clinical in the area, Azmoun is approaching his peak and will relish the chance to face England, the US and Wales.

Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto)

When the striker joined Iran’s biggest club Persepolis in 2014, he had established himself as a hard-working forward but there was little sign that he was on his way to becoming one of Asia’s top forwards.

After joining Rio Ave in 2019, he scored 18 goals to earn a move to FC Porto where he has continued to score on a regular basis. Ready to lead Iran at the World Cup and enhance a burgeoning reputation.