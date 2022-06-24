Published: - Jun 24, 2022

PLDC - Iran’s Sepahan football club has signed a contract with José Morais to add yet another Portuguese coach to the Iranian football.

Morais had a two-day visit to Iran and Isfahan last week and reached an initial agreement with the clubs’ officials but announced his final decision on Thursday.

During the past four seasons, Sepahan has always been among the top five teams but lacked the necessary edge to win the title. The last time they claimed the Iranian league’s title goes back to 2015. It seems that Sepahan fans are expecting nothing other than the title this season.

In a statement, Sepahan announced that Morais was chosen after studying the CVs of 143 coaches from across the world and holding talks with 23 of them virtually.

The 56-year-old coach started his coaching career in 1999 in Benfica B before gaining international experiences in countries such as Germany, England, Italy, Spain, Greece, Tunisia, Turkey, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.

He has acted as an assistant coach in major European teams such as Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Inter Milan.

He has won two titles with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in 2020 in South Korea while also winning the Saudi Arabian Professional League in 2021 with Al Hilal.