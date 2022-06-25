Persepolis complete signing of Saeid Sadeghi

Tehran Times - Persepolis football club completed the signing of Gol Gohar winger Saeid Sadeghi on Saturday.

Sadeghi, 28, has penned a one-year contract with Persepolis for an undisclosed fee.

Sadeghi had also caught the eye of Persepolis’s archrivals Esteghlal.

Persepolis have previously completed the signing of Alireza Beiranvand (goalkeeper), Morteza Pouraliganji (defender), Danial Esmaeilifar (right winger), Mehdi Ahmadi (left winger) and Giorgi Gvelesiani (defender).

