Mansourian Steps Down as Sanat Naft Coach: IPL

Alireza Mansourian  

Mansourian

Tasnim – Alireza Mansourian stepped down as Sanat Naft football team head coach on Saturday.

The 50-year-old coach, who was named as Abadan-based football team side in September, in a post on his Instagram account bade farewell to Sanat Naft’s fans.

Under the coaching of Mansourian, Sanat Naft finished in 10th place in the 16-team Iran football league table.

Sanat Naft has not yet responded to Mansourian’s resignation.

