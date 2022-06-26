Mansourian Steps Down as Sanat Naft Coach: IPL
Tasnim – Alireza Mansourian stepped down as Sanat Naft football team head coach on Saturday.
The 50-year-old coach, who was named as Abadan-based football team side in September, in a post on his Instagram account bade farewell to Sanat Naft’s fans.
Under the coaching of Mansourian, Sanat Naft finished in 10th place in the 16-team Iran football league table.
Sanat Naft has not yet responded to Mansourian’s resignation.
