Published: - Sep 16, 2022

Tasnim – Bahram Rezaeian was appointed as manager of Iran national football team.

Rezaeian replaced Hamid Estili in the position,

Rezaeian is a member of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) board of directors.

He will accompany Team Melli in Austria’s training camp.

Iran is scheduled to play Uruguay and Senegal in the camp.