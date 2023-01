Ansarifard Scores As Omonia Beats ENP [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Omonia defeated ENP 3-0 in Cypriot First Division at the Tasos Markou Stadium Monday night.

Kakoullis scored two goals in 24th and 43rd minutes and the other was scored by Karim Ansarifard in 50th minute.

Omonia moved up to fifth place with 28 points, nine points adrift of APOEL.

The Cypriot First Division is the top tier football league competition in Cyprus, run by the Cyprus Football Association.

The league is contested by 14 teams and runs from August to May.