IPL: Esteghlal Winger Yamga Misses Rest of Season

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team's French winger Kevin Yamga missed the rest of Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

He was forced into the dressing room in the first half against Persepolis after suffering a hamstring injury.

Esteghlal lost Tehran derby 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Sunday.

Yamga will miss the next three matches of the season.

He will also be absent in the match against Pars Jonoubi in Hazfi Cup.