José Morais to Remain Sepahan Head Coach

Tasnim – Iranian football club Sepahan announced that its Portuguese coach José Morais will remain in his post.

Iranian media reports suggested earlier that Sepahan will part company with Morais, following poor results in the Iran Professional League and AFC Champions League but the team has rejected the rumors.

Sepahan lost to Esteghlal 1-0 on Tuesday, suffering its fourth consecutive loss in the Iran league.

Last week, the Isfahan-based team lost to Al Hilal in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League Round of 16 and was knocked out of the competition.

Sepahan sits third in the Iran league table with 31 points, eight points adrift of Esteghlal with two games in hand.