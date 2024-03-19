Persepolis handed tough draw in 2023/24 Hazfi Cup Round of 16

Tehran Times - Defending champions Persepolis have been handed a tough draw in the 2023/24 Hazfi Cup.

The Tehran-based football club will meet Aluminum in Arak.

The Round of 16 will be held on April 25 and 26.

The competition was founded in 1975 and Esteghal and Persepolis are the most successful clubs with seven titles each.

*Abipooshan Jonoub v Sepahan

*Fajr Sepasi v Gol Gohar

*Tractor v Zob Ahan

*Mes Kerman v Chadormalu

*Havadar v Mes Sungun

*Malavan v Saipa

*Mes Rafsanjan v Paykan

*Aluminum v Persepolis