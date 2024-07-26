Esteghlal complete signing of Almedin Ziljkic

Tehran Times - Iranian top flight club Esteghlal completed the signing of Bosnian left winger Almedin Ziljkic on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old player has most recently played for Sarajevo.

Ziljkic started his playing career in 2015 in Donji Srem and has also played in Serbia’s Novi Pazar, Bosnian teams Gorica, Sloboda Tuzla, Tuzla City, and Borac Banja Luka and Slovenian team Olimpija Ljubljana.

Ziljkic is Esteghlal’s sixth signing in the summer as the Blues have previously hired Milad Zakipour, Mohammad Hossein Eslami, Ramin Rezaeian, Saman Fallah and Alireza Kohshki.