Al Taawoun beat Tractor to advance to 2024/25 ACL Two semis [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Al Taawoun football club booked their spot in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 after a 4-2 penalty shootout win against Tractor at Wolves Park on Tuesday.

The tie ended 2-2 on the night and on aggregate with Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun proving sharper in the shootout.

Boosted by their home crowd, Al Taawoun started the stronger side with their steady build-up and possession putting Tractor on the defensive.

Tractor were awarded a penalty two minutes into the second half after a VAR review when the ball struck the left arm of Renné Rivas. Ricardo Alves sent keeper Atiiay the wrong way and the visitors were suddenly in control.

Al Taawoun fought back and drew level in the 54th minute when Musa Barrow wrong-footed a defender and sent a cracker of a shot from outside the box which curled past a diving Beiranvand.

Buoyed by the goal, the hosts kept the pressure on but were let down by poor finishing from Barrow and Abdelhamid Sabiri and Tractor’s packed defence, forcing the match into extra time.

Al Taawoun’s Sultan Mandash, who had come on 10 minutes before the end of regulation tie, scored right at the start of extra time when he latched onto a free-kick from Aschraf El Mahdioui, went past the keeper and slammed the ball into the back of the net.

The visitors equalled the score in the 105th minute via Domagoj Drozdek, who headed in from close range off a pass by Danial Esmaeilifar.

The ensuing penalty shoot-out had Tractor’s Mehdi Shiri ballooning his shot and teammate Sajjad Ashouri seeing his attempt saved by Atiiay. Al Taawoun converted all their chances to continue their bid for the title.