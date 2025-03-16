Iran team announced for Uzbekistan and UAE matches

Tehran Times - Iran national football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei has named his 21-man squad for two matches against Uzbekistan and the UAE in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Iran will host the UAE on March 20 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and play Uzbekistan at the same stadium five days later.

Team Melli sit top of Group A with 16 points, three points above Uzbekistan. The UAE are third with 10 points.

Iran squad:

Goalkeepers: Payam Niazmand, Mohammad Khalifeh

Defenders: Milad Mohammadi, Omid Noorafkan, Ali Nemati, Dania Iri, Mohammadhossein Kananizadegan, Amin Hazbavi, Arya Yousefi

Midfielders: Mohammad Mohebbi, Mehdi Ghaedi, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Ghorbani, Mohammad Karimi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ali Gholizadeh

Forwards: Mehdi Taremi, Javad Hsseinnejad, Ali Alipour, Sardar Azmoun