Former Iran goalkeeper Zelli dies

Tehran Times - Former goalkeeper of Iran national football team Faramarz Zelli passed away on Tuesday.

He died at the age of 83 in Tehran.

Zelli was amember of Team Melli, who won a gold medal in the 1968 AFC Asian Cup.

Two years earlier, he had won a silver medal at the 1966 Asian Games.

Zelli started his playing career in Kian football club in 1962 and also played for Tehran based clubs Pas and Taj.