Wissam Ben Yedder Joins Sepahan

PLDC - French striker Wissam Ben Yedder has officially joined Sepahan.

The 34-year-old forward, formerly of AS Monaco and Sevilla FC, signed a contract with the Iranian club after resolving legal issues that led to his departure from Monaco.

Ben Yedder has an impressive record, having scored 161 goals in Ligue 1 and 38 goals in La Liga, and has represented the French national team 19 times, scoring 3 goals.

Sepahan anticipates that his experience will strengthen their attacking lineup in the remaining matches of the season.