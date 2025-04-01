Wissam Ben Yedder Joins Sepahan

PLDC - French striker Wissam Ben Yedder has officially joined Sepahan.
The 34-year-old forward, formerly of AS Monaco and Sevilla FC, signed a contract with the Iranian club after resolving legal issues that led to his departure from Monaco.
Ben Yedder has an impressive record, having scored 161 goals in Ligue 1 and 38 goals in La Liga, and has represented the French national team 19 times, scoring 3 goals.
Sepahan anticipates that his experience will strengthen their attacking lineup in the remaining matches of the season.