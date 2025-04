Persepolis Eyes Fenerbahçe Midfielder Yandaş: Report

Tasnim – Iran’s Persepolis football club is reportedly interested in Fenerbahçe midfielder Mert Hakan Yandaş.

The 31-year-old player has been with the Turkish giant since 2020.

Under the leadership of İsmail Kartal, Persepolis has previously signed Turkish-German forward Serdar Dursun.

The Reds have almost missed the title in the Iran football league’s current season and are going to strengthen for the next season.