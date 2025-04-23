Jafari new head coach of Iran’s women’s football team

Tehran Times - Marziyeh Jafari was named as new head coach of Iran’s women’s football team on Wednesday.

Jafari, who has most recently worked as head coach for Iranian side Bam Khatoon, replaced Maryam Azmoun in Team Melli.

Iran will have to compete in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification, which will start on June 26.

Mahdieh Molaei was appointed as the women’s team goalkeeping coach.

Jafari is the most decorated women's coach in Iran, having won nine championship titles in Kowsar Women's Football League since 2008.