Mojtaba Jabbari Close to Esteghlal Hot Seat

Tasnim – Former midfielder Mojtaba Jabbari is a candidate to take charge of Esteghlal until the end of the season.

The Blues are looking to hire the 60-year-old coach as a replacement for Miodrag Bozović.

The Iranian football club has reportedly begun negotiations with former Sepahan coach Jose Morais.

The Portuguese coach left Sepahan in November of last year to take charge of the Turkish team Bodrum.

Currently, Esteghlal sits 11th in the 16-team Iran football league table.

Now, media reports suggest that Esteghlal will part company with Bozovic and his assistant Jabbari will lead the team in the upcoming weeks.