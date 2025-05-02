Former Iran coach Salehnia passes away

Tehran Times - Former Iran national football team coach Bahman Salehnia passed away on Thursday.

He died at the age of 87.

Salehnia was assistant of Francis O'Farrell and Parviz Dehdari in Iran national football team.

As a player, he represented Iran national football team for two matches in 1974.

Salehnia was founder and head coach of Malavan football club, with whom he won the Hazfi Cup three times.

The Tehran Times offers its deepest condolences to Salehnia’s family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time.