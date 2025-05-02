Esteghlal Linked with Mazzarri Once Again

Tasnim – The Iranian football club Esteghlal has started negotiations with former Napoli and Inter coach Walter Mazzarri once again.

Esteghlal has recently parted ways with Miodrag Bozovic and Mojtaba Jabbari leads the team as interim coach.

Now, Iranian media reports suggest that Esteghlal is on the verge of reaching an agreement with the 63-year-old coach for next season.

Throughout his career, Mazzarri has managed primarily in Italy, with the exception of one season at Watford.

Esteghlal is currently 11th in the 16-team Iran Professional League (IPL) table.