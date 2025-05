Persepolis complete signing of two more players

Mojtaba Fakhrian and Amin Kazemian signed for Persepolis football club on Saturday.

French winger Thievy Bifouma had joined the Iranian giants on Friday.

Fakhrian played for Shams Azar last season and Amin Kazemian was a member of Aluminum last season.

Persepolis came third in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).